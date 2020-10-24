Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 191,319 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $28,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,604 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 622,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

