AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.