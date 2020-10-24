Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.69.

TSE:AC opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The firm had revenue of C$527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$412.66 million. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.6284581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

