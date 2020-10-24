Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4,277.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,325 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $42,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $12,945,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 30,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day moving average of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.