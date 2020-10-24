Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,861. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

