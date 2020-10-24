Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.