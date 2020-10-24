Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of ALK opened at $41.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,580,000 after buying an additional 286,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 224,956 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,854 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

