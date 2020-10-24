Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $570.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,059 shares of company stock worth $528,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

