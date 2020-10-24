Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 846.15 ($11.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 823.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 731.50. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($11.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £510 ($666.32).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

