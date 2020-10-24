Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 80,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

