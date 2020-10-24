Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Altabancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

