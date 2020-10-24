Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,762 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

