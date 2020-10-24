Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,125 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $39,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

