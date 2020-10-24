Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) versus RISE Education Cayman (NYSE:REDU) Head to Head Survey

Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambow Education and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambow Education 0 0 0 0 N/A RISE Education Cayman 0 1 1 0 2.50

RISE Education Cayman has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Ambow Education.

Profitability

This table compares Ambow Education and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education -13.44% -38.82% -6.27% RISE Education Cayman -6.43% -6.66% -1.31%

Volatility & Risk

Ambow Education has a beta of -15.03, suggesting that its share price is 1,603% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ambow Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambow Education and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education $83.87 million 0.83 -$14.36 million N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $219.69 million 1.54 $21.27 million $0.53 11.30

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Ambow Education on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs. The CP&CE Programs segment operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its web-based applications. This segment also offers educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instructions for K-12 level students; career enhancement services and products focusing on improving educational opportunities for primary and advanced degree school students, and employment opportunities for university graduates; and outbound and in-house management trainings for corporate clients. In addition, this segment provides students with training for professional skills, such as case studies, job environment simulation, and technical skills; soft skills, including time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques; and intellectualized operational services to corporate clients, colleges, and universities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 60 centers and schools comprising 3 K-12 schools, 25 tutoring centers, 26 training offices, 5 career enhancement centers, and 1 career enhancement college. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

