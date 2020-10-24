AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMCX. BidaskClub lowered AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 818.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 58.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

