American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.10. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.