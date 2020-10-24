American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB) Critical Review

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American National Bankshares and California First National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and California First National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $108.03 million 2.43 $20.91 million $3.10 7.74 California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.71 $7.33 million N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 26.67% 9.51% 1.19% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats California First National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates thirty-eight automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twenty-six banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards. It also provides commercial financing services for businesses; and lease financing for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.