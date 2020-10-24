Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

AMRX opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

