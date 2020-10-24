Amplify Energy (AMPY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Amplify Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million -$35.20 million -2.40 Amplify Energy Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.41

Amplify Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.08, meaning that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.05, meaning that their average stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -176.46% -7.56% -2.74% Amplify Energy Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amplify Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy Competitors 2710 9968 13536 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 74.77%. Given Amplify Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Amplify Energy peers beat Amplify Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

