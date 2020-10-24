Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.40. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in IDEX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $191.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.15. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $194.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.