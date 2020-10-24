Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) PT at C$50.30

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$30.40 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

