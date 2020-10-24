Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Target Price at $27.33

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.