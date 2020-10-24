Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Target Price at $27.33

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.