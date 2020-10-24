Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT at C$1.67

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.67.

CEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

