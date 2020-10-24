Analysts Set Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target at $35.33

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock valued at $201,188. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.70 million, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Dmc Global’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dmc Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

