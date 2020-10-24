Analysts Set Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price at $30.43

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

