Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 133.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

