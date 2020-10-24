Analysts Set The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Target Price at $13.00

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XONE opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.89.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

