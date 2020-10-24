Analyzing (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & McKesson (OTCMKTS:MCK)

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get (BTCA) alerts:

This table compares (BTCA) and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.40% 42.33% 4.26%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for (BTCA) and McKesson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 3 10 0 2.77

McKesson has a consensus price target of $179.08, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than (BTCA).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (BTCA) and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $231.05 billion 0.11 $900.00 million $14.95 10.46

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Summary

McKesson beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

(BTCA) Company Profile

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for (BTCA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTCA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.