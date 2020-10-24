Analyzing Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) & Oceaneering International (OTCMKTS:OII)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Oceaneering International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Oceaneering International 1 9 2 0 2.08

Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $11.21, indicating a potential upside of 172.75%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Oceaneering International -33.67% -4.16% -1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Oceaneering International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.20 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -5.01

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oceaneering International.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 275 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.