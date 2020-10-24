Analyzing PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) & LendingClub (OTCMKTS:LC)

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROVIDENT FINL/S and LendingClub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROVIDENT FINL/S $1.27 billion 0.49 $107.77 million $0.60 4.10 LendingClub $758.61 million 0.49 -$30.75 million $0.02 257.50

PROVIDENT FINL/S has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. PROVIDENT FINL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PROVIDENT FINL/S and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROVIDENT FINL/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 LendingClub 0 6 1 0 2.14

LendingClub has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 97.41%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than PROVIDENT FINL/S.

Profitability

This table compares PROVIDENT FINL/S and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROVIDENT FINL/S N/A N/A N/A LendingClub -22.73% -9.42% -2.79%

Volatility and Risk

PROVIDENT FINL/S has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROVIDENT FINL/S beats LendingClub on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

