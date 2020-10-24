AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AU. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $231,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

