AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOWDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AO World from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. AO World has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.