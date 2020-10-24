Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Aperam to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.87. Aperam has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.45 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

