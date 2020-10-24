Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APHA. CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ APHA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.