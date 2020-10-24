Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on APHA. CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.
NASDAQ APHA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.44.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
