Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.07.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE APLE opened at $10.88 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $41,067,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.