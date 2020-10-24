Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,331,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,606 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,820,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 834.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 382,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.