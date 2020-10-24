Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.