Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

ARCH opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

