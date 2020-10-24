Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $19,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 364.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Arconic by 1,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arconic stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72.
ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.
About Arconic
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
