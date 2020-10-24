Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,205,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $19,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 364.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Arconic by 1,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

