Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Trading 11.8% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 239,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 92,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

ARD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $272.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

About Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

