Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.