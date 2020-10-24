Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of ASC opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

