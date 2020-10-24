argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $250.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.56 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426,448 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in argenx by 840.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 27.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after buying an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 1,460.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

