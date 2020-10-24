argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.59.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $250.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.56 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426,448 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in argenx by 840.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 27.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,131,000 after buying an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 1,460.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
