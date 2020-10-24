Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.06.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

