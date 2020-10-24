Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

