Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 19th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

