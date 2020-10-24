Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 361231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 867,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. Artius Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

