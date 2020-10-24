Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

