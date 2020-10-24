Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 139,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

