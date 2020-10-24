Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

ASRT opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Assertio has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.34 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 117.10% and a negative return on equity of 153.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

